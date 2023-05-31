From Radhika Apte To Sushmita Sen, 6 Highest Paid Indian Actresses On OTT

The OTT platforms have provided a brilliant opportunity for actors to display their skills and fascinate audiences with their amazing performances. Some of the actresses have played notable characters, creating a distinct identity in the hearts of the audience. Let’s find out more.

Radhika Apte’s Remuneration: Rs 4 crore for each web series

Radhika Apte is one of the reigning queens on the OTT platform. Her work with renowned directors, as well as her excellent performances in highly acclaimed series such as Sacred Games and Ghoul, have established her as one of the most sought-after digital actors.

Sushmita Sen’s Remuneration: Rs 2 crore for each web series

Sushmita Sen made a stunning return to the entertainment business with outstanding performances in the web series. Her dominating appearance and flawless acting in Aarya, where she plays a strong-willed lady navigating turbulent situations, has endeared her to fans.

Priyamani’s Remuneration: Rs 10 lakh per episode

Priyamani’s brilliance shines through in her portrayal of a diverse spectrum of characters in web series. Her fascinating performance as Suchi in The Family Man has gained great acclaim, showcasing her ability to bring complexity and depth to her performances.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Remuneration: 8 lakhs per episode

Samantha, a well-known South Indian actress, has a strong presence on the OTT platform. Her performance in Season 2 of The Family Man has gained international acclaim, with spectators left in awe of her acting prowess as she seamlessly inhabits the enigmatic character of Raji.

Gauhar Khan’s remuneration: 3 lakh per episode

Gauahar Khan has also experimented with web series. Her appearances on shows such as Tandav and Best Seller have contributed beauty and intrigue to the tales, adding to the overall appeal and improving the viewing experience.

Karisma Kapoor’s remuneration: 1 lakh per episode

Fans have reacted positively to Karisma Kapoor’s return to the cinema via a web series. Her role as Meira Sharma in Mentalhood highlights the challenges and tribulations of modern-day parenthood, giving her the opportunity to demonstrate her captivating presence and acting prowess.