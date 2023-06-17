From Rangeela To DDLJ: The Highest-Grossing Bollywood Films You Can’t Miss

Hindi cinema has gone through a number of drastic transformations over the years. Along with technology, the storyline has also evolved over the years. If we clock back a little to 1995, it was a landmark year for many commercial films as they shattered the box office with their numbers. If you look now, the Khans of Bollywood have one film release a year or six months but during that period, the actors used to have multiple releases in a year.

Here are the 5 top-grossing films that will be completing 28 years of their release.

Rangeela

Ram Gopal Verma’s directorial Rangeela, which was released in September 1995 earned Rs 32.61 crore at the ticket counter. The film featuring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff and Urmila Matondker narrated the story of a love triangle. Rangeela was a breakthrough for the actress and is best known for its music by AR Rahman who was making his Bollywood debut. The film won the Filmfare Award for Best Music that year.

Barsaat

With Rajkumar Santoshi’s Barsaat, Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their acting debut. The film earned Rs 32.43 crore at the box office. The film is known for its unmatched songs and action sequences.

Raja

The romantic drama featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjeev Kapoor collected Rs 33.58 crore at the ticket counters. The film also marked the hat-trick for director Indra Kumar. The film ended up being the third highest-grossing film of that year.

Karan Arjun

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun was a runaway hit with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead. The iconic dialogue of Rakhee’s still remains in the heart of the audience. Bringing the two Khans on the same screen was the cherry on the cake for their fans. The film earned Rs 52 crore at the box office.