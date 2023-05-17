From Religion To Gandhi's Assassination, Topics Explored By Kamal Haasan In His Films

There are very few actors who can slip into a role perfectly like Kamal Haasan does. From playing a woman, a dwarf, and an elderly man to ten roles in one film, he has done it all. Apart from his different avatars in films, Kamal Haasan is also known to make movies on social issues that are often deemed sensitive. This has caused trouble for many of his films, with calls for a ban on them. Here, we are listing some of Kamal Haasan’s most controversial films that created a lot of buzz.

Vishwaroopam

Advertisement

Vishwaroopam was dogged by numerous controversies. Due to concerns over communal violence, the movie was banned in Tamil Nadu. The film, according to the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, indicated that all Muslims were terrorists. Later, the High Court removed the ban. Tamil Nadu theatre owners challenged Kamal Haasan’s decision to show the movie via satellite. A week after its first theatrical run, the movie was made available via DTH.

Dasavatharam

This movie was famous for Kamal Haasan enacting 10 different roles, something never attempted before in Indian cinema. However, during the early portion of the film which was set during the Chola empire, certain scenes depicted the clash and hostility between followers of Vaishnavism and Shaivism, which resulted in protests. In the meantime, assistant director Senthil Kumar claimed that his script was used as inspiration for the movie’s narrative. The film was temporarily banned when the matter was heard by the Madras High Court. But the court ultimately decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

Vasool Raja MBBS

Advertisement

This movie was a remake of the highly successful Hindi film Munnabhai MBBS. The title of the movie was alleged to denigrate doctors by the Indian Medical Association of Erode. The makers of the film later assured that the film was not critical of doctors.

Thevar Magan

This movie was believed to have targeted the Mukkulalthor or Thevar community and protests were held against the film when it released

Hey Ram

Probably, one of Kamal Haasan’s most controversial but critically acclaimed films, the movie explored everything from Hindu-Muslim riots to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.