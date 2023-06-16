From RRR To Adipurush: 5 Telugu Films Which Crossed Rs 100 Crore In Pre-release Business

After much wait, Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush has finally hit the big screens today, June 16. The mythological drama has built great momentum for itself in the last couple of days. It features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead. Adipurush reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore has already done great business in terms of distribution rights, according to the film trade analysts. The distribution in the Telugu-speaking states of the film has been reportedly for Rs 170 crore. Looking at the numbers, the film is expected to gross around Rs 120 crore surpassing Pathaan’s business.

Looking upon the trend here is a list of Telugu films which earned above Rs 100 crore before its release.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has basked in success not only in India but worldwide as well. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was produced by DVV Entertainment and earned Rs 492 crore as its pre-release business. The film to date has done the biggest pre-release business in Indian cinema. The collected Rs 1200 crore worldwide after its release.

Baahubali 2

The two-part film put the Telugu cinema on the map around the world. After receiving a great response to the first part. In the Telugu-speaking states, the Prabhas starrer earned Rs 122 crore and overall, the total pre-release business earned was Rs 352 crore inclusive of all languages.

Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer collected Rs 270 crore pre-release out of which Rs 121.6 crore was from the Telugu-speaking business. However, the film didn’t stand as per the expectation of the audience.

Radhe Shyam

Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde earned Rs 202.80 crore worldwide, while the film collected Rs 105 crore.