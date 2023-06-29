From Sambhavna Seth To Ratan Raajputh, These 5 Television Actresses Are Now Vloggers

Several notable personalities who initially rose to fame through television soap operas have subsequently ventured into different career paths. Whether driven by limited job opportunities, dissatisfaction with offered roles, or personal choices, actresses such as Sambhavna Seth, Debina Bonnerjee, Rati Pandey, Deepika Kakar, and numerous others have transitioned into becoming prominent figures in the world of showbiz, now engaging as social media influencers or vloggers.

Sambhavna Seth

Sambhavna Seth is a top Bhojpuri and Bollywood actress who is known for movies like Paagalpan, Deewana Main Deewana and Love Dot Com. She also gained fame from her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. She is currently a vlogger and has a YouTube channel where she shares her daily life updates and activities with her husband Avinash Dwivedi and their pet dog.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee became a household name for essaying the role of Sita in Ramayana where she starred opposite Gurmeet Choudhary, who’s now her husband. The couple are parents to two daughters Lianna and Divisha. The actress has been away from TV but stays in the limelight due to her vlogs and various brand collaborations.

Rati Pandey

Rati Pandey kicked off her career with a reality show called Idea Zee Cinestar Ki Khoj in 2006. Since then, she has been cast in many Tv shows and soap operas like C.I.D, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Shaadi Street and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai. She was also a part of Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi which gave her immense fame. The actress is also a vlogger who often posts her travel diaries on YouTube.

Dipika Kakar

Recently, Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a baby boy. The actress shot to fame after she worked in the serial Sasural Simar Ka. The former Bigg Boss winner currently maintains a vlog where she offers the audience a glimpse into her world.