From Shree 420 To Anari, The Highest-Grossing Movies Between 1955-1959

Over the decades, Bollywood has delivered some evergreen movies. Some of them have been cult hits while others have set the box office on fire. From critically acclaimed actors to spellbinding stories and soulful songs, the movies from 1955 to 1959 truly weaved magic on the silver screen and were crowd-pullers. From Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman and Raaj Kumar to Dilip Kumar, Johnny Walker and Nargis, the screens were ruled by these stars.

Shree 420 (1955)

Advertisement

Shree 420, directed by Raj Kapoor, also starred him in the lead. It was the highest-grossing movie of the year. The comedy-drama was based on the story written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The movie also featured Nargis and Nadira, along with Lalita Pawar and many others. The movie was about a poor man, who was educated and orphaned and comes to Bombay (now Mumbai) to see his dreams come true.

CID (1956)

Directed by Raj Khosla, CID featured stars like Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker and Shakila. This movie was the highest-grossing movie of 1956 and was loved by the audience. The crime thriller was produced by Guru Dutt. The movie narrates the story of a police inspector essayed by Dev Anand, who is investigating a murder case.

Mother India (1957)

Mother India is directed by Mehboob Khan and stars Nargis in the lead. This movie was one of the most expensive films made and earned the highest revenues at that time. The title of the movie, Mother India is a metaphorical representation of India after its independence from colonialism. The movie also starred Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar in important roles.

Madhumati (1958)

Advertisement

Madhumati featured Vyjayanthimala, Dilip Kumar, Pran and Johhny Walker in the lead and set the cash register ringing after its release. The movie is directed by Bimal Roy and written by Ritwik Ghatak and Rajinder Singh Bedi. The movie is a paranormal romance and narrates the story of Anand and Madhumati who fall in love but have to overcome the challenges of society.