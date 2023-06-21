From Sonali Bendre to Deepika Padukone, 5 Actresses Who Declined Roles Opposite Salman Khan

Salman Khan has worked with numerous A-list actresses throughout his illustrious career. However, there are a few leading ladies who have declined the opportunity to work with the iconic actor. Let’s take a look at five actresses who turned down movies opposite Salman Khan.

Sonali Bendre: Sonali Bendre, a popular actress of the 90s, shared the screen with Salman Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain. However, during the shooting of the film, Salman Khan’s name surfaced in the Blackbuck case, leading Sonali Bendre to distance herself and subsequently refuse to work with him.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut, known for her outstanding performances in movies like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and Krrish 3, was offered the role of Sultan before Anushka Sharma. She declined the role, reportedly stating that it did not offer her substantial creative growth.

Ameesha Patel: Ameesha Patel gained immense fame for her roles in movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Gadar, and Humraaz. She worked with Salman Khan in Yeh Hai Jalwa, which unfortunately failed to perform well at the box office. After the film’s underwhelming reception, she decided against collaborating with Salman Khan again.