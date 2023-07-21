From Sridevi To Karisma Kapoor, Meet The Highest Paid Actresses Of The 90s

The 90s is usually remembered as the evergreen time for Bollywood buffs. It was the era of some of the most soulful songs, hard-hitting plots with a message and finally, the actresses, who not only ruled the silver screens but also, the hearts of their viewers. The 90s cherished these stars for their stellar acting, powerful roles, dance numbers and their chemistry with the actors. But, do you know the highest-paid actresses of the 90s?

Sridevi

Sridevi shot to fame with Himmatwala in 1983 and later worked in super hit projects like Sadma and Nagina which made her a superstar in the industry. Sridevi delivered Lamhe in 1991 and Khuda Gawah in 1992 and as per reports, at one point in time, she was considered the empress of Box Office and was given the nickname Female Bachchan, as both were reportedly being offered Rs 60 lakhs for their films. But in 1997, Sridevi was seen in her last hit of the decade and charged Rs 1 crore for Judaai.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit gained utmost fame with her dance number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, catapulting her to stardom. She was paid Rs 30- 45 lakh per movie initially. But her constant hits like Saajan, Dil, Beta and Khalnayak made her an undisputed star of the 90s. For the movie Anjaam, she was the first actress to be offered Rs 1 crore. Then came one of her biggest hits, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun which left a long lasting legacy of hers. Reportedly, the actress was offered Rs 2.7 crore and she ended up becoming the highest-paid female actress of Bollywood at that time.

Juhi Chawla

Between 1990-1992, Juhi Chawla was charging Rs 10 lakh per film. But in 1993, she emerged as the new star after the huge success of her films like Darr, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Lootere and she increased her fees to Rs 20 lakhs. In 1994, her fees were reportedly between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakhs.

Kajol

After the super success of Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kajol started ruling the box office and was one of the highest-paid female stars. After the blockbuster performance in Aditya Chopra’s directorial, Kajol started charging Rs 50 - 70 lakh. Kajol also starred in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and was reportedly paid Rs 1 crore per film.