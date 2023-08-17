From Turkey To Telangana, How This Producer Is Helping Bring Two Cinemas Together

A significant stride towards enhancing collaboration between the Telugu and Turkish film industries has been initiated by Tajamul Hussain, the visionary CEO and founder of Filmi Indo-Turkish Alliance, Hashmi Group. This pioneering effort has the potential to reshape the landscape of cinematic cooperation between these two creative powerhouses.

Hussain’s company specialises in film production and line production, offering an extensive array of facilities to international filmmakers and various production houses. From picturesque shooting locations in Turkey to crew members, equipment, transportation services, state-of-the-art art studios, and an exceptional talent management team, their comprehensive services cater to every requirement.

Recently, Hussain embarked on a journey from Turkey to Telangana, with the aim of forging connections with the thriving talent in the Telugu film industry. His endeavour bore fruit as he engaged in fruitful discussions with prominent figures within the Telugu industry. Notably, he met with Vishnu Manchu, a renowned lead actor in Telugu films and President of the Movie Artist Association.

This meeting bore testament to the immense potential of cross-border collaborations to bring unique and impactful projects to audiences. In addition to that, he had a positive exchange with Naresh, an influential producer, actor, and former president of the Movie Artist Association, further solidifying their mutual commitment to cooperative ventures that promise innovation.