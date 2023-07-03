From TV To Big Screen, Actress Deepika Kakar Shares Memorable Moments With Jackie Shroff

Deepika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the much-talked-about couple in the television industry, are currently making headlines as they embrace the joy of parenthood. After years of anticipation, Deepika Kakar has finally become a mother and given birth to a baby boy. While Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the TV serial Ajooni, Deepika Kakar keeps her fans updated on her personal life through YouTube videos.

Deepika rose to fame with the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka after her appearance in Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo in 2010 and 2011 respectively. However, besides her successful television career, Deepika has also ventured into the world of movies. She has shared the silver screen with acclaimed actors like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, and Sonu Sood.

While Deepika continues to shine in the television industry, recent news suggests that she has bid farewell to acting. She was also a prominent contestant on Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss 12, where she not only participated but also emerged as the winner. Despite portraying traditional daughter-in-law roles on-screen, Deepika leads a culturally rich life off-screen, as evident from her vlogs that often showcase her quality time spent with family.