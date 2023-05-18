From Waqt Humara Hai To Phir Heri Pheri, Films Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty Co-starred In

Ever since the news of Hera Pheri 3 came out, the excitement of fans has been at its peak. The reunion of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is something fans are eagerly looking forward to. Although the pair of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty was most popularised by the 2000 film Hera Pheri, it was not the first time both had appeared together in a film. In fact, throughout the 90s, the pair appeared together in a slew of action films.

The first film that they appeared together in was the 1993 action film Waqt Humara Hai. Ayesha Jhulka was paired opposite Akshay while Mamta Kulkarni was paired opposite Suniel Shetty. Akshay and Suniel played college students who are initially rivals, but unite to fight against a dreaded terrorist. The film did not make much of a noise at the box office but the chemistry between Akshay and Suniel was noticed. Both were capable of performing great action and directors wanted to cast them together in action films. Rajiv Rai then cast them together in the film Mohra, which became a big blockbuster, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year.

More action films followed, which include Hum Hain Bemisaal, Sapoot, Jaani Dushman and Aan. They also appeared together in the romantic drama Dhadkan. Since appearing in the cult classic Hera Pheri, Akshay and Suniel were cast in more comedy-oriented films which also had a dose of action. They include Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal, De Dhana Dan and Phir Hera Pheri. While most of the films of this pair were successful at the box office, films like Aan and Jaani Dushman proved to be disasters.

They will be reuniting again in Hera Pheri 3 along with Paresh Rawal. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji. Earlier, there were reports that Akshay Kumar had backed out from the film but the makers later confirmed that he was a part of the film.