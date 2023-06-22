From Working In Hair Salon To Shahenshah-e-Tarannum, The Magical Mohammad Rafi

Born into a middle-class family in 1924 at Kotla Sultan Singh, a village near present-day Majitha in Amritsar district, Rafi was the second eldest of six siblings. When Rafi was only 7 years old, his family came to Lahore for work. Mohammad Rafi’s elder brother used to run a barber shop in Lahore.

No list consisting of some of the best playback singers in India can be complete without the mention of Mohammad Rafi. He has been dubbed Shahenshah-e-Tarannum for his impeccable singing abilities and a 2013 CNN-IBN poll even voted Rafi the Greatest Voice in Hindi cinema.

Rafi was not academically bright and had no interest in studies hence used to help at his brother’s barber shop. Until this point, the legendary artist had not yet shown any signs of affinity towards music. However, that changed when a Sufi Fakir arrived at their village. Rafi was enchanted by the songs the fakir sang and used to imitate him and join the fakir, wandering the street singing songs. His natural talent began to be recognised and Rafi used to enthrall customers at his brother’s barber shop with his voice. His brother then advised him to formally learn music and Rafi then trained in classical music under Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan, Pandit Jiwan Lal Mattoo and Firoze Nizami.

Around this time, reputed singer Kundan Lal Sehgal was invited to sing on All India Radio in Lahore. However, there was a power failure and Kundan Lal Sehgal refused to sing. As the crowd got restless, Rafi’s elder brother requested the organisers to let Rafi sing. The organisers agreed and Rafi left the audience speechless with his voice. This was his first shot to fame. In the 1941 Punjabi film Gul Baloch, directed by Shyam Sunder, Rafi made his playback singing debut in the duet Soniye Nee, Heeriye Nee with Zeenat Begum. He soon made his way up to being one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. Apart from multiple Indian languages, he has also sung in foreign languages like English, Farsi, Arabic and Dutch