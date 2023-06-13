Fukrey 3 Release Date Drops on 10th Anniversary, Ali Reunites Pulkit, Varun, Richa & Co To Celebrate

Fukrey 3 release date out! On Fukrey’s 10th anniversary, Excel Entertainment announced that Fukrey 3 is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023. The announcement was dropped as the cast of Fukrey — Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, and Richa Chadda came together to celebrate 10 years of the film’s release.

Taking to Twitter, Excel shared a video looking back at some of the most memorable scenes from the franchise and dropped the release date of Fukrey 3. Sharing the tweet, the production house wrote, “The Jugaadu boys are back on 1st Dec,2023 at cinemas near you. #Fukrey3."

Fukrey 3 will bring back the cast together for the third time, however, Ali will not be seen in the movie. It was previously revealed that the actor had to forgo Fukrey 3 due to other projects in his hand. Fukrey 3 now stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film promises to deliver yet another rib-tickling and unforgettable cinematic experience. The film is directed by the brilliant Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, in videos and photos shared by paparazzi, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vishakha Singh, and Richa Chadda were seen coming together to celebrate 10 years of Fukrey. They were seen wearing matching T-shirts featuring caricatures of their characters from the film and posing for the cameras.