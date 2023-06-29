Gadar 2: After 'Udja Kaale Kaawa', Anil Sharma Reveals Recreating 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The highly-anticipated film is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Furthermore, there is a tremendous buzz over Gadar 2 on social media in the run-up to the release. To amp the same, the makers released the first song from the film, a recreation of the iconic ‘Udja Kaale Kaawa’. Now the next one in line is Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, a folk number that was the chartbuster back in the day.

Speaking about the same, the director of the film Anil Sharma told Bollywood Hungama, “Aksar folk song liye jaate hain filmon mein, lekin yeh pehla gaana hai jispe folk song bane hain. Aaj sab jagah Rajasthan mein yeh gaana bajaya jaata hai. (Often we see how folk songs are recreated for films but in this case, a film song is being used as a folk song in many parts of the country. In Rajasthan, you can hear the song in every nook and corner). It’s a big achievement of Uttam Singh and Anand Bakshi."

He added, “In fact, Mithoon, who has recreated another version for the upcoming film, the sounds and music used in it is quite modern and young. Unke saath jab hum Tara, Sakeena, aur iss gaane ko dekhte hai toh aisa ek feel aata hai ki hum yaadon ki jhoole mein jhool rahe hai, anand hi hilorein le rahein hain. (When you will see the song along with the chemistry of Tara and Sakeena, you are sure to become nostalgic and walk down the memory lane)."

Anil Sharma wants to dedicate the song to the public who’ve given their love to Gadar. He stated, “Yeh gaana mera nahi hai, yeh public ka gaana hai, aur public isse enjoy kar rahi hai (This is not my song. This is public’s song and they are only enjoying it)."

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will reprise their roles from the first part, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. That film had fundamentally altered the Hindi film industry’s paradigm and emerged as a genuine blockbuster.

Speaking about the plot of the film, Gadar 2 will majorly focus on the unbreakable father-son relationship between Tara Singh and his son Charanjeet, lovingly called Jeete by his parents. The role will once again be reprised by actor Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray an Indian soldier. If reports are to be believed, the story will take a 20-year leap, revolving around the India-Pakistan war in 1970. This time, Tara Singh will not cross the border for his beloved wife Sakeena but to save his son’s life.