Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Visits Fans In Mumbai Theatre, Says 'Sakeena Aur Tara Ki Jodi Unbeatable Hai'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 was released in cinemas last week and has been performing well at the box office, despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The film is the much-awaited sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which featured Tara Singh and Sakeena’s cross-border love story. Sunny and Ameesha have reprised their roles as the couple for the sequel. To celebrate their audience’s positive response, Ameesha recently visited Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra, Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film.

Ameesha could be heard saying in a video, “Hindustaan Sakeena aur Tara ko bohot pyaar de raha hai, aur yeh jodi ko iconic bana ke hi rahenge dobaara jaise pehli baar banaya tha. Aur Sakeena aur Tara ki jodi unbeatable hai." She was dressed in a baby pink anarkali suit and interacted with the crowd gathered to watch her film.

Ameesha also shared that a fan had brought the original 2001 film ticket that he had saved. She said, “Humare fans itne loyal hain 2001 ki ticket rakhe hue hain. Yahi loyalty hai Gadar ki. Aur abhi 100 ticket le liye hain inhone. Vijay bhai ko Sakeena ka aadaab."