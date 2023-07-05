Gadar 2: Arijit Singh To Sing 'Main Nikla Gadi Leke' Reprise Version With Udit Narayan | Exclusive

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 superhit film Gadar, is releasing in theatres in August and fans are waiting for the big spectacle. The film will see Sunny Deol returning as Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel as Sakeena. Recently, the makers of the film released a recreated version of, Udd Jaa Kaale Kawa, the iconic track from Gadar. The makers have retained the vocals of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik who had sung the original song. Director Anil Sharma also revealed that they have recreated another iconic song, Main Nikla Gadi Leke, for the sequel.

Now, News18 Showsha has exclusively learnt that the reprise version of Main Nikla Gadi Leke will be co-sung by Udit Narayan and Arijit Singh. The music has been composed by Mithoon.

A source reveals, “The original version of Main Nikla… was a peppy number which become a huge hit. Even after 22 years, the song is a rage and is a regular at parties and marriage functions. When they decided to recreate the song, the idea was not to tamper with the original yet add some freshness to it. The makers along with Mithoon decided to bring in a new voice and everyone decided that Arijit Singh would be the right choice for the song."

The source adds, “Apart from Arijit, the makers also wanted to have some nostalgic value to the song and decided to retain Udit Narayan as they didn’t want to tamper with the original track. Apparently the new song will also feature Utkarsh Sharma, who plays Sunny’s son in the film. While Udit’s voice will be for Sunny, Arijit has lent his voice to Utkarsh."