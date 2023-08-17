Gadar 2: Bombs Thrown Outside Patna Theatre, Staff Members Allegedly Bullied, No Casualties

Two low-intensity bombs were reportedly thrown outside a Patna (Bihar) theatre where the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was underway. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the attack created a ruckus at the cinema hall. However, no casualties have been reported.

The owner of the cinema hall confirmed the news and claimed that the miscreants also bullied the staff members. He further alleged that the problem started after a couple of people, who wanted to black-market the tickets of Gadar 2, were caught. Reportedly, they have now been arrested.

“This keeps happening. People with wrong intentions do come in. They were wanting that we allow them to black-market movie tickets, which we can’t. We want every ticket to be given to the public. They tried to bully my staff. The staff of cinema hall is never weak. They have the morale guts to obstruct wrongdoers. Nothing serious has happened. They tried to. But they were all caught by the police and taken to task," theatre owner Suman Sinha told Bollywood Hungama.