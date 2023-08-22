Gadar 2 Box Office Day 11: Sunny Deol Film BEATS Dangal, Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film

“CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," the trade expert revealed. According to Bollywood Hungama, Dangal earned a lifetime box office business of Rs 387.38 cr in India.

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Gadar has broken yet another record. The Sunny Deol starrer has surpassed the lifetime business of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster sports drama, Dangal. On Tuesday, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to X, previously known as Twitter, and revealed that Gadar 2 has beaten Dangal and is now eyeing the Rs 400 crore club. On Monday, the film collected Rs 13.50 cr, pushing the total box office collection to Rs 388.60 crores. The film has already beaten Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan’s PK.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory, but events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Speaking about the film’s success, Sunny told Zoom, “I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part of Gadar, we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. Two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still, people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet."