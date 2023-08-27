Gadar 2 Box Office Day 16: Sunny Deol Film Collects Rs 439.95 Cr, BEATS Yash's KGF 2 Hindi Ver

Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 is breaking all box office records and how. Almost after 2 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 440 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film has collected Rs 13.75 crores on its third Saturday, thus amounting an overall collection to Rs 439.95 crores at the national ticket window. With this, the film has surpassed the collection of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 as well.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the same on his X handle. He wrote, CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.