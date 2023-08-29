Gadar 2 Box Office Day 18: Sunny Deol Film Continues Its Winning Streak, Crosses Rs 460 Crore Mark

Gadar 2, riding high on its success trajectory, saw a minor dip in its box office earnings on Monday. According to Sacnilk.com, the film garnered an approximate sum of ₹5 crore on its 18th day since hitting the screens. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 released on August 11, clashing with the release of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The film features Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

As per Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 amassed a total of ₹284.63 crore during its first week at the domestic box office, followed by an additional ₹134.47 crore in the following week. As it entered its third week, the film garnered ₹7.1 crore on Friday, ₹13.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹16.10 crore on Sunday. The report said that Gadar 2 is projected to have grossed around ₹4.50 crore nett in India on its eighteenth day, based on early estimates. The overall earnings of the film have now surged to a whopping ₹460.55 crore.