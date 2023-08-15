Gadar 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol Film EARNS Rs 39 Cr On Monday, BEATS Rajinikanth's Jailer

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has wreaked havoc at the Indian box office, by scoring the second highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And now, the Anil Sharma directorial has also delivered one of the best Monday collections in the history of Hindi cinema. After an impressive Rs 134 crore opening weekend, Gadar 2 has collected over Rs 39 crore nett on the fourth day of its release in India. Interestingly, Gadar 2 has also beaten Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which minted Rs 28 crore nett in India on Monday.

Gadar 2 had an overall 56.58 percent Hindi Occupancy on Monday, August 14, 2023, according to Sacnilk.com. The film’s current total now stands at Rs 173 crore. Gadar 2 is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, which released in 2001. Despite competition from OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.