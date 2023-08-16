Gadar 2 Box Office Day 5: Sunny Deol Film Creates History, Earns Rs 55.40 Cr On Independence Day

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has set Indian box office on fire, quite literally! Gadar 2 earned Rs 55.40 crore nett on 15th August, making it the highest Independence Day box office collections for any Indian movie. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

The afternoon and evening shows for Gadar 2 are running at 100 percent occupancy across the country. The film also delivered one of the best Monday collections in the history of Hindi cinema. After an impressive Rs 134 crore opening weekend, Gadar 2 collected over Rs 39 crore nett on the fourth day of its release in India. Interestingly, Gadar 2 also defeated Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, which minted Rs 28 crore nett in India on Monday.