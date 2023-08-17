Gadar 2 Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 32 Cr, To Enter Rs 300 Cr Club In Just 1 Week

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Even a working Wednesday couldn’t slow down Gadar 2. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, collected Rs 32.37 Cr India on its sixth day at the box office. The stellar business has resulted in Gadar 2 entering the Rs 200 club. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, “TYPHOON - TSUNAMI - HURRICANE, that’s the power of #Gadar2 at the #BO… Yet another ₹ 30 cr+ day [working day] 🔥🔥🔥… UNSHAKABLE and UNAFFECTED, especially in *mass pockets*… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr, Mon 38.70 cr, Tue 55.40 cr, Wed 32.37 cr. Total: ₹ 261.35 cr. #India biz."

Advertisement

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.