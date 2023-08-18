Gadar 2 Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol Film Earns Rs 283 Crores In Just 1 Week

Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol film shows no signs of slowing down at the box office as it continues to rake in the moolah, with its shows still running houseful in theatres across the country. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 reportedly managed to earn Rs 22 crores nett at the box office on the seventh day of its release.

According to a report in Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 had an overall 35.06 percent Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The film’s current total now stands at Rs 283 crores nett in India.

Gadar 2 earned Rs 55.40 crore nett on 15th August, making it the highest Independence Day box office collections for any Indian movie. Gadar 2 hit the theatres on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.