Gadar 2 Box Office Day 9: Sunny Deol Film Mints Rs 336.20 Cr; BEATS Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Lifetime Biz

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion collected Rs. 26.5 crores on its 2nd Saturday. Gadar 2 surpassed the collection, setting a new record. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed Gadar 2 has now collected Rs 31.07 cr on Saturday, pushing the Gadar 2’s box office collection to Rs 336.20 cr crores in India. The film is expected to enter the Rs 350 crore club on Sunday and register a spot in the Rs 400 crore club.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory, but events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

While Sunny is enjoying the success of Gadar 2, it has been reported that the actor could star in yet another sequel of one of his blockbuster films. A source told Pinkvilla that Border 2 is in the making and Sunny could star in the film. For the unversed, Border was directed by JP Dutta and released in 1997. The film was set against the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Sunny starred alongside Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee. The team is yet to react to the rumours.