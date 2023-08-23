Gadar 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark In Just 12 Days

Even 12 days after its release, Gadar 2 is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has now crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned Rs 11.50 crore in India on Tuesday, August 22. The Anil Sharma directorial previously earned Rs 284.63 crore in its opening week. It then collected Rs 20.50 crore on its second Friday and Rs 31.07 crore, Rs 38.9 crore and Rs 13.50 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 400.10 crore.

Meanwhile, at the global level too, Gadar 2 has crossed Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. As reported by Business Standard, the Sunny Deol starrer’s gross collection stands at Rs 507 crore worldwide.