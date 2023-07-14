Gadar 2: Choreographer Shabina Khan Says 'It Was Wonderful Working With Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel'

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s music engraved a special place in the hearts of the audiences and even after 22 years the music of this film is still the top choice for every music lover’s playlist. Bringing back the magic and nostalgia of Tara and Sakina’s love story, the makers rearranged the iconic chartbuster, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in Gadar 2.

In no time the song started trending across various social media platforms and garnered love and appreciation from the fans. The song has been choreographed by Shabina Khan.

Speaking about her experience of choreographing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, she said, “Working with Sunny sir has always been wonderful. I am a fan girl and when a fan gets to work with their superstar, she is on cloud nine. I worked with Sunny sir when I was an assistant and he was doing other films. Since I’ve worked with him earlier I understand what he likes and what he dislikes."