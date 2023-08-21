Gadar 2: Dharmendra Hails Man Who Treated Entire Village To Film To Fulfil His Father's Last Wishes

Advertisement

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. It has now been reported that Gadar 2 earned around Rs 20 crore on its’s eighth day (Friday, August 18). With this, the film has now entered Rs 300 crore club.

As reported by Pinkvilla, early estimates indicate that Gadar 2 earned somewhere between Rs 19.50 crore to 20.50 crore on its day eight. This means that the second Friday collections of Anil Sharma directorial has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Yash’s blockbuster movie KGF 2, Aamir Khan’s PK and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

Dharmendra, a resident of Bakania district in Ujjain, spent close to 60 thousand rupees to treat the entire village to a screening of Sunny Deol- Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. This gesture was in honour of his late father, Lakshminarayan, who was a big fan of Sunny Deol. Unfortunately, he passed away before the release of Gadar 2, but Dharmendra ensured his father’s desire was fulfilled. The event featured a DJ, a convoy of motorcycles, and villagers dancing to the tunes of Gadar songs as they gathered to watch the movie. The occasion was marked by the presence of 40 tractors. When the available seats in the local cinema hall fell short, they had to travel 25 kilometers to another venue. Dharmendra has earned the moniker of “Gadar Seth" within the village community.