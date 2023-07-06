Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Calls Ameesha Patel's 'Mismanagement' Allegations 'False'

Ameesha Patel made quite a stir when she recently made an allegation against Anil Sharma’s production house for mismanagement and for not rightfully giving their dues to ‘make-up artists and costume designers’. Now a few days after her allegations, Anil Sharma has reacted to her statement by thanking her for one particular reason.

The Gadar film-maker told Dainik Bhaskar, “I have no clue why she said all of this. All I would like to say is that this is all false, none of it is true. At the same time, I would like to thank Ameesha Patel. She made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this? I thank her for making our new production house famous."

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel had expressed her thoughts through a series of tweets on her Twitter handle. She had written, “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers, and others, etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"