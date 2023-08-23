Gadar 2: Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Sunny Deol, Says 'He Has Some Aches and Pains...'

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released Gadar 2. The film has been getting immense love from the audience ever since its release. Recently, Deol’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist co-star Dulquer Salmaan also praised Gadar 2 and congratulated the former for the film’s success. Dulquer revealed how Sunny Deol performed all action scenes in the Anil Sharma directorial despite ‘aches and pain’ following surgery.

“I feel happy for him. I know the amount of work he puts into films. I know he has some aches and pain he went through some surgery and stuff. And he now goes and does this full-on action film, and he has put everything into this," he said as quoted by India Today.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing his videos and pictures nowâ€æ even if he is coming out of the airport or pictures of him on a planeâ€æ he just looks so happy and glowing. I love it," the King of Kotha actor added.

Advertisement

This comes a day after Karan Johar also appreciated Gadar 2 and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express.