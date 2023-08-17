Gadar 2: Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Is Tara Singh's 'Fanboy' By Cheering For Sunny Deol's Film; Watch

The actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a clip taken from inside the movie theatre, capturing the iconic ‘handpump’ scene in the Gadar 2 film. One can hear the cheers and excitement among the audience. Along with the video, Kartik Aaryan also penned a note that read, “This iconic scene 💪🏻 Just a fanboy in me screaming n shouting for Tara Singh 🔥 @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2."

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Independence Day by watching Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2. The actor visited the Gaeity Galaxy in Mumbai to watch the film with the audience. He also took to his Instagram stories and shared a video from inside the theatres. “It’s Gadar 2 time," he wrote. Now the actor has come forward to reveal that he is Tara Singh’s fanboy.

Kartik Aaryan is not the only actor who watched Gadar 2. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the box office success of Anil Sharma directorial and shared that the film single-handedly brought “excitement and nationalism back into people’s lives". “Forget the holiday, even if it was a solo release, the first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore… but it is not just the economic drought that’s getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back into people’s lives… Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead, Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Ever since its release, the Anil Sharma directorial is getting an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Gadar 2 smashed the box office on its opening day and collected Rs 39 crore across the country. On Independence Day too, the film broke all records and earned over Rs 55 crore. It’s total collection has now crossed Rs 300 mark.