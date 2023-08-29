Gadar 2: Makers of Sunny Deol Starrer Announce Special 'Buy 2, Get 2' Tickets Raksha Bandhan Offer

As Gadar continues to ride high on it’s success trajectory, the makers have recently announced a special offer on the tickets for the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Moviegoers can now buy two tickets and get two tickets free. The special offer is valid only from August 29, 2023, to September 3, 2023.

Gadar 2 amassed a total of ₹284.63 crore during its first week at the domestic box office, followed by an additional ₹134.47 crore in the following week. As it entered its third week, the film garnered ₹7.1 crore on Friday, ₹13.75 crore on Saturday, and ₹16.10 crore on Sunday. The report said that Gadar 2 is projected to have grossed around ₹4.50 crore nett in India on its eighteenth day, based on early estimates. The overall earnings of the film have now surged to a whopping ₹460.55 crore.