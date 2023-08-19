Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa Reveals Sunny Deol's Sweet Gesture After Climax Scene: 'He Came To Me And...'

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 craze has truly gripped the nation with fans thronging to cinema halls in large numbers. The Anil Sharma directorial also managed to collect around Rs 39 crore on the day of the release, making it the second highest grosser of the year after Pathaan. The film achieved yet another feat on Sunday by crossing the 300 crore mark. Amid the film’s success, Manish Wadhwan who played the primary antagonist Major General Hamid Iqbal in Anil Sharma’s film got candid about the climax scene in which Sunny Deol almost chokes him.

Recalling the sweet gesture from Sunny Deol, Manish Wadhwa recounted during an interview with Bollywood Thikana, “So that particular scene, the moment the director said ‘cut’, he came to me, adjusted my collar and asked ‘Lagi to nahi?‘ (Hope you didn’t get hurt?) and I said, ‘Nahi nahi paaji. Nahi lagi‘. (No, No brother. I didn’t) This is his care, that you didn’t get hurt in any way. He is amazing. Sunny paaji doesn’t look at just himself. He looks at the entire film. He never forces his thoughts on you, he asks very sweetly, ‘what if we do it like this?’ and at the same time, he cares for you a lot."

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. It has now been reported that Gadar 2 earned around Rs 20 crore on its’s eighth day (Friday, August 18). With this, the film has now entered Rs 300 crore club.

As reported by Pinkvilla, early estimates indicate that Gadar 2 earned somewhere between Rs 19.50 crore to 20.50 crore on its day eight. This means that the second Friday collections of Anil Sharma directorial has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Yash’s blockbuster movie KGF 2, Aamir Khan’s PK and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.