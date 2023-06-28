Gadar 2 New Teaser: Sunny Deol Adores Ameesha Patel, Sings 'Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie released the teaser of the new version of ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ song and left everyone nostalgic. The teaser shows Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in their respective Tara Singh and Sakeena avatars. It also shows Sunny adoring Ameesha as he also sings ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’.

While the original song composed by Uttam Singh, the recreation has been done by Mithoon. It has been sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Reacting to the teaser, one of the fans wrote, “Only 90 ‘s kids can understand the feeling of seeing Sunny paaji back in this role." Another user shared, “The song sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik never gets old." “2000’s kids will sing udd ja kale… This masterpiece song it’s never get old," a third comment read.

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.