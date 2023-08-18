Gadar 2: Ruckus Inside Kanpur Theatre, Fans Demand Refund of Tickets; Here's What Happened

Gadar 2 screening in a Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh theatre was disrupted after viewers complained about the inadequate cooling in the cinema hall. As reported by India Today, bouncers at the theatre resorted to violence and physically assaulted those raising grievances.

A video from the theatre has also surfaced on social media in which bouncers can be seen brutally attacking a man. In the viral clip, police personnel can also be seen trying to control the situation. Watch it here:

Kanpur police later shared that a case has been filed under the relevant sections and assured that legal action will be taken against the miscreants.

The incident comes a day after two low-intensity bombs were thrown outside a Patna (Bihar) theatre where the screening of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was underway. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the attack created a ruckus at the cinema hall. However, no casualties have been reported. The owner of the cinema hall claimed that the miscreants also bullied the staff members. He alleged that the problem started after a couple of people, who wanted to black-market the tickets of Gadar 2, were caught.