Gadar 2 Set To Hit Theatres, Shabana Azmi's 2001 Interview Is Viral Again

The release of the much-anticipated trailer of Gadar 2, the sequel to the film Gadar set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition, has sparked fresh discussions about the relationship between the two nations. However, amidst the ongoing excitement, an old interview of veteran actress Shabana Azmi has resurfaced on social media, where she voiced strong criticisms against the prequel, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, expressing concerns about character portrayals during the Partition era.

Gadar, released in 2001, achieved unprecedented success at the box office. As Gadar 2 nears its release, a 22-year-old interview featuring Shabana Azmi has caught attention, where she raised concerns about character depictions in the film and termed them as provocative.

In the 2001 interview with the Times of India, Shabana Azmi labelled Gadar as provocative and accused it of having an anti-Muslim bias. According to her, the portrayal in the film seemed to cast Hindus as victims and Muslims as villains, which she found concerning. She also questioned the timing of the film, as it coincided with efforts to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan during that period. In her opinion, the film seemed to depict every Muslim character as having Pakistani origins.