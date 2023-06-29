Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Revisit Their 'Prem Katha' In New Version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting to know what will happen in the sequel of their ‘prem katha’, the new version of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava song has left everyone excited and nostalgic.

On Thursday, the makers of Gadar 2 launched the reprised version of the global hit with the idea of recreating the magical essence of the original film’s music. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was an instant classic upon its initial release, and this relaunch seeks to reignite the same nostalgic fervour while adding a modern touch, showcasing the beautiful chemistry between Tara and Sakina even after 22 years. Watch the song video here:

When the song was first launched with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava became a love anthem in no time and is still one of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema. The original song was sung by music maestros Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the new version of the song is recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh and the lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi.

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.