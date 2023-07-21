Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer's Trailer To Release On July 25 now? | Exclusive

The highly anticipated Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is generating excitement among fans. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Gadar 2 was earlier expected to release on July 27. However, sources close to the production have now claimed otherwise.

A source close to the film told News18 exclusively that Gadar 2 makers have preponed their plans for the trailer release. The trailer will now release earlier. “Director Anil Sharma and actor Sunny Deol are now planning to launch it on July 25," said the source.

According to the source, the makers of Gadar 2 have devised an interesting promotional strategy. They are relying on the efforts of the actors and director Anil Sharma to generate enough buzz and awareness about the film’s release on August 11. As of now, there has been no official statement from the makers regarding the trailer release.