Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel Starrer Trailer To Release On 'This' Date

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel, it has now been reported that the trailer of Gadar 2 is likely to release later this month.

If a report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Gadar 2 trailer will be released on July 27. “Exactly a week later, that is, on Thursday, July 27, the trailer will be launched. The makers feel that releasing it 15 days before the film’s release will work well and further enhance the hype of the highly awaited sequel," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“The makers have come up with an interesting promotional plan. The actors and director Anil Sharma are expected to ensure that Gadar 2 creates enough noise so that awareness is spread far and wide about its release on August 11," the source added. However, it should also be noted that there is no official statement from the makers of Gadar 2 regarding the trailer release as of now.

Gadar 2 is the remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife.

Gadar 2 was announced in October 2021. It is also directed by Anil Sharma, who helmed the original film too. His son Utkarsh, who played the role of Tara and Sakeena’s young son Jeete, will also be reprising his role in Gadar 2.