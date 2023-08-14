Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Dislikes 'Bollywood' Term, Asks 'Woh Hollywood Hai Toh Hum...'

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer Gadar 2 has become a phenomenon in just three days since its release. The Anil Sharma directorial that crossed 100 Cr mark on Monday has rightly instilled hope that Hindi cinema is in fact, not dead as it’s been claimed by the naysayers. Celebrating the success of their film, the team of Gadar 2 organised a press conference on August 14 that was graced by Sunny Deol himself. The actor went on to react to the label of ‘Bollywood’.

Responding to Anil Sharma’s answer about the seed of the Gadar 2 story and the challenges that naturally entailed with a film like this, the film-maker was interrupted by Sunny Deol the moment he said, “Saari industry Bollywood hogayi hai". The actor expressed, “Pahle Hindi cinema tha. Humme wahi rakhna chahiye. Humme kyu naam lena kisi industry ka. Woh Hollywood hai toh hum Bollywood kyu banne? We take great pride in India, in being Indian. It should be called the Hindi film industry and I request everybody to do that. Hum kisi se kam nahi. Hindustan zindabad hai, tha aur rahega! Be proud. Kabhi sharmao mat ki tum kaun ho. Tum hi tum ho aur koi nahi hai."

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has shattered all box office records, by scoring the second highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. After an impressive Rs 40 crore opening and Rs 43 crore box office revenue on Saturday, Gadar 2 reportedly collected Rs 50 crore on the third day of its release.