Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Is Ecstatic After The Film's Success, Says 'We Need Some Hits To...'

Ever since its release, Gadar 2 has been getting an overwhelming response from the audience. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. It has now been reported that Gadar 2 is all set to break the records of all time blockbusters like PK and Dangal, after entering the Rs 300 Crores club. However, in Sunny Deol’s own words who reprised Tara Singh’s role in the sequel, he wasn’t anticipating a response like that.

The actor spoke with Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, where he shared, “I am indeed very happy. When we did the second part (of Gadar) we never knew it would be so loved by the audience. As you rightly put it, two whole generations have gone by since we did the first Gadar. And still people are as excited as they were the first time. I am amazed and very very happy. We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet."

The actor also went on to divulge his ‘secret recipe’ behind retaining the same look and charisma in the first Gadar, “I don’t know! Why do people call me Paaji? I don’t feel my age at all. I don’t think about how old I am. I’ve never done that. I’ve always done my work to the best of my abilities regardless of my age," he stated.

After the film’s success, Sunny Deol, along with the team of Gadar 2, is planning to go on an extended tour around the country. He shared,