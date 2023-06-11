Gadar 2 Teaser Date Out: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer's First Glimpse To Drop Tomorrow

Good news for fans of the iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Finally, the much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 is all set to unveil its teaser tomorrow i.e. June 12. Starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, the movie has generated immense buzz among fans. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is all set to release on 11th August.

Recently, to increase the excitement level, the makers re-released Gadar in cinema halls. The response is very positive. The lead actors were also seen celebrating it with the media and fans. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the news on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “GADAR 2’ TEASER ARRIVES TOMORROW… While #ZeeStudios and director #AnilSharma have already attached the teaser of their much-awaited film #Gadar2 with #Gadar [first part] in *cinemas*, the team will launch the teaser on digital/social media platforms TOMORROW [12 June 2023] at 12 noon."

Today, Viral also shared a video in which Ameesha was seen at the cinema hall. She came with her friends to watch Gadar.