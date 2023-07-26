Gadar 2 Trailer Launch: Sunny Deol Says He Wasn’t Convinced With the Idea of Making Sequel Initially

Talking about the film which releases on August 11, Deol said that initially he wasn’t sure of making a sequel. “We had made Gadar but the audience made it a blockbuster. Initially, I was a bit scared about whether we would be to do justice and keep up with the legacy of the first part. But later on, when filmmaker Anil Sharma narrated the script, I got convinced. We have tried to make a complete film and I hope the audience shows the same kind of love and warmth as they did 22 years ago," he said.

The trailer of Gadar-2 , a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead was launched amidst a lot of fanfare. Fans from across the country were present as they whistled and chanted, ‘Hindustan Zindabad,’ inside the auditorium as they cheered for their favourite superstar. Filmmaker Anil Sharma and his son Utkarsh Sharma who is also a part of the film were also present.

Sharma, who has collaborated with Deol on Apne, Apne-2, and Singh Saab The Great, added that it took him a little bit of convincing to get a nod from his favourite actor. “When I narrated Gadar-2, Sunny was a little hesitant because he felt Gadar was a blockbuster and didn’t want to meddle with it. But I requested him that the entire nation has been requesting a sequel and we should respect their emotions. After many calls, he finally agreed to hear the story. When we sat down for the narration and finished it, he had tears in his eyes. That’s how the journey of Gadar-2 started," the director said.

The 2001 film featured the late Amrish Puri as the main antagonist, who received a lot of acclaim. Sharma mentions that he misses the legendary actor and that finding someone who could fill his shoes was difficult. “We had locked the dates for all actors but we still didn’t have a villain in the film. And everyone had two questions in mind- ‘Who will be the villain,’ and ‘How will we match up to the music of the first film.’ I had seen a lot of screen tests of many actors including a few from the South but I wasn’t convinced. Later on, Sunny and Ravi Verma (action choreographer) shared a clip of an actor from his South film. I really liked his work and this is how we decided to cast Manish Wadhwa as the main antagonist," he said.