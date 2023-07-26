Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh Returns To Pakistan and This Time For His Son

Deol’s remarks came during the trailer release of his film Gadar 2 which is slated to hit theatres on August 11.
Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 10:53 IST

Mumbai, India

The much-awaited trailer of Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel has dropped. Watch it here.

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 unveiled its dramatic teaser in June. The film, that has been generating immense buzz among fans, is just few weeks from its theatrical release on August 11. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a special press conference with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attending it.

The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The couple is in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the trailer promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer below:

    • Speaking about the film, Sunny said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Director Anil Sharma added, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."

    Gadar 2 is set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 on Aug 11. Speaking about it, Sunny, in a chat with Etimes, had earlier said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it."

