Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol's Tara Singh Returns To Pakistan and This Time For His Son

The much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2 unveiled its dramatic teaser in June. The film, that has been generating immense buzz among fans, is just few weeks from its theatrical release on August 11. Now, the makers have finally dropped the trailer. The trailer was launched in Mumbai at a special press conference with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel attending it.

The trailer revealed that Sunny and Ameesha are returning as Tara Singh and Sakeena. The couple is in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but turn of events land Charan Jeet in Pakistan. The video shows he’s being tortured. The trailer then confirms that Tara will return to Pakistan to save his son.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the trailer promises action, drama and the iconic screams by Tara Singh. The trailer also hints at a nod to the famous handpump scene.

Watch the Gadar 2 trailer below: