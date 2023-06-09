Gadar Director Anil Sharma Recalls Working With Salman Khan: 'He May Have A Drink Or Two...'

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who is looking forward to the release of his much-awaited film Gadar 2, recently reflected on his collaborations with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Anil Sharma fondly recalled working with Salman Khan on the 2010 film Veer and praised the actor for his unwavering focus on his craft. Additionally, he said he had the privilege of directing Priyanka Chopra in her debut Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, and commended her for her dedication to her work. The director expressed his admiration for both stars’ professionalism and their ability to prioritize their artistic pursuits.

During the interview with ETimes, Anil Sharma enthusiastically shared his experience working with Salman Khan, expressing how much he enjoyed collaborating with the actor. “Khan sahab ke saath toh bohot maza aaya (I had a great time working with Khan). People say that he is a drunkard and he goes to parties. These are all nonsense claims. Salman may have a drink or two to relax in the evening like any other person, but he is only focused on his work."

Anil Sharma continued to praise Salman Khan’s professionalism by highlighting the actor’s positive approach towards others. According to the filmmaker, Salman Khan refrains from engaging in negative conversations or speaking ill of anyone. He emphasized that during their interactions, Salman Khan’s focus remained solely on discussing scenes, songs, and films. “He will never say that this person is bad or that person is bad. If I am with Salman Khan for four hours, he will talk only about the scenes, songs, and films for the entire four hours. He remembers so many songs, scenes and films. He is a library, he is the Google of films," he said.

Anil Sharma also shed light on the actor’s unique personality and lifestyle, acknowledging that Salman Khan’s deep immersion in his own world may sometimes be misinterpreted as arrogance by people.