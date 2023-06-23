Gajendra Chauhan Says 'Ban Adipurush,' Slams Manoj Muntashir for 'Copying' Kumar Vishwas' Dialogue

Mahabharata actor Gajendra Chauhan has lashed out at Adipurush and demanded a ban on the movie. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been facing criticism over its colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters in the movie.

Even though the makers of Adipurush have changed some of the controversial dialogues in the movie after a massive backlash, Gajendra said that it wouldn’t make any difference as the damage has already been done.

“No matter how much you try to improve it, it won’t change. It won’t bring any benefit. People have already punished the filmmaker. Look at the collection on the first day and today. They deserve punishment, and they should be punished. I am even surprised by the decisions of the censor board. They should also be questioned. This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it," Chauhan told India Today.in.