Actor Ram Charan is having the time of his life as Jr NTR and his film RRR bagged an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. Ram is also gearing up for the release of his next anticipated film dubbed RC15. While the actor is celebrating his 38th birthday today, he gave a surprise to his fans by unveiling the title of the Shankar helmed film. It truly broke the internet.

On Monday, Ram Charan took to his social media handles to share the exciting motion poster that goes on to reveal the name of the magnum opus as ‘Game Changer’. The actor captioned his tweet, “Game Changer it is!!!!" Not only that, the director of the film, Shankar Shanmugham tweeted about the same a few mins back and wrote, “Happy birthday to the worldwide charmer ⁦Ram Charan,⁩ being fierce and daring on screen and a darling off-screen makes you a Game Changer."

Fans that were eagerly waiting for an official update from the makers went berserk. Reacting to the news, one of them wrote,"Waiting for this Shankar + RC, FDFS for it." Another one tweeted, “Happy Birthday Anna!!Can’t Wait for the First Look ❤️" Someone else said, “Definitely, from now onwards you’ll be a #GameChanger in INDIAN Cinema anna. Wishing you a very happy birthday # HBDGlobalStarRamCharan." A fan stated,

“Happy Birthday Charannnnn︎︎ I hope your new movie will be released in Japan. I want to see it too much"

Ram Charan recently celebrated his birthday on the set of the film with Kiara Advani and the crew. Photos shared by his fan pages gave a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. The photos showed Ram cutting the cake while rose petals are showered on him. Kiara can also be seen in the photo. The actor was wearing a blue shirt paired with blue pants. Director S Shankar and Prabhu Deva were also a part of the celebrations.

Earlier, the film’s working title was revealed as CEO: Chief Election Officer. However, now the film’s title will be Game Changer. The title of this pan-India project will be the same in all languages. According to a few leaked on-set pictures, RC 15 will be about elections, corruption, and how the protagonist fights the evils of society to gain justice. The film also marks Ram Charan’s first collaboration with filmmaker S Shankar in his directorial debut in Tollywood is RC15. Along with Ram and Kiara, the film’s star cast includes SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunilm, and Srikanth, among others.

