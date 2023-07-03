Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington Secretly Welcomes 2nd Baby With Wife Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently welcomed a baby girl. This is their second baby. The couple who tied the knot back in 2018, welcomed their first child back in 2021. Their representative confirmed the news to a Hollywood news portal Page 6 that the couple is ‘delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.’

Earlier this year, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kit had shared that his 2-year-old son is ‘about to get the shock of his life,’ when they Rose and he bring home his new sibling. He shared, “I don’t know if he’s really conceptually understood anything yet. He’s just loving life. My boy loves life. He charges around, and I think he’s going to be a great older brother. It’s just really exciting."

Harington and Leslie had welcomed their first baby, a son in January 2021. They initially confirmed their pregnancy in September 2020 after Leslie debuted her baby bump for the U.K.’s Make Magazine.