Gaslight Trailer: Sara Ali Khan Is Here To Find Her Missing Father But There's a Twist

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Gaslight has been released. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev in key roles. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Sara wrote, “Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha…aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now!"

The trailer reveals that Sara Ali Khan will be playing the role of a physically challenged girl. It opens with Sara returning home after years but only to find that her father is missing. It then introduces Chitrangada Singh as Sara’s stepmother who tries to hide her father’s murder. The trailer also reveals that Vikrant Massey will be playing the role of Sara’s father’s personal assistant. As Sara’s father remains missing, she gets haunted by his ghost who tries to show her the truth.

Talking about her character in Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan shared that it was a tough role to pull off. “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat," she said in a statement as quoted by Indian Express.

Vikrant Massey also added, “The film is a murder mystery with unraveling of truths of each character which makes it more interesting. Kapil is a complex character. The audience will enjoy the film throughout. I am excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and hope audiences enjoy this film."

“I could explore various facets of myself as an actor with the character of Rukmini and it was indeed something very different. I am glad to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family and hope audiences are ready to experience this thrilling journey with Gaslight," Chitrangda Singh shared.

Gaslight is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

