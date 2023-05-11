Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Blessed With a Baby Boy; Anushka Sharma and Others Congratulate

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar finally became parents to a baby boy on May 11 as the celeb couple broke the good news to fans on social media. Following this big announcement, several big celebs like Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Sameera Reddy dropped their congratulatory messages.

On Thursday, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the blissful news with a cute announcement poster. It read, “It’s a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid." As for the caption, she wrote, “Allahumma baarik fihi."

Following her announcement post, several celebs swarmed the comment section with their blessings. Anushka Sharma wrote,"Congratulations ." Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations ❤️!" Vikrant Massey commented,"Bahut bahut mubaarak to you both. Stay blessed ❤️!" Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Mashallah , Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️ " Gautam Rode reacted with heart emojis. Sameera Reddy wrote,Congratulations ❤️ @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan!" Kubra Sait commented, “MUBARAK!!!!" Sophie Choudry wrote, “MashAllah… huge huge congrats you guys… May Allah bless your baby boy with good health, happiness always!!!❤️❤️❤️ @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar."

It was in December when Gauahar Khan delighted fans with an adorable animated post on Instagram, announcing her pregnancy. Now, months later, the actress and her husband Zaid Darbar had recently hosted a grand baby shower for their close friends and family members. The celebratory event, which took place on Sunday, was attended by many television actors including Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy among others.

The parents-to-be had chosen a creative way to announce the pregnancy news in an adorable animated video that featured caricatures of both Gauahar and Zaid riding a bike. “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become Three! Insha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey," read the announcement post.

Zaid and Gauahar tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony back in 2020.